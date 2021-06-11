A Perth magnet fisher has made it his mission to clean up the city’s water and raise money for veterans.

David Leslie first began magnet fishing eighteen months ago and since then he has cleared countless objects from Perth’s waterways.

Magnet fishing involves using a long rope with a strong magnet at the end to pull metal objects out of water.

In his year and a half of angling, David has ‘caught’ many things – including shotgun shells, knives, bikes, shopping trolleys, a bus stop sign, radiators, needles, bollards and even a urinal.

All weapons and valuables found are handed over to the police.

The 33-year-old has also started his own club, the Magnet Fishing Devils, for those who want to join him in his efforts.

He is now using his new-found hobby to raise cash for Help for Heroes, with other members of the club pitching in with their own contributions.

‘I want to do my bit to help the guys who really need it’

So far they have managed to raise more than £100 through fundraisers and selling items of value that go unclaimed.

Some items have also been donated to a local artist who up-cycles them and sells them off, with a commission being handed over to the veterans charity.

The magnet fisherman, who was forced to drop out of the military due to health issues, said: “I want to do my bit to help the guys who really need help, raise awareness of mental health without judgement and help them take their minds off their issues.

“I suffer from mental health issues such as anxiety, and magnet fishing helped me get out, especially during lockdown.

“Now it’s turned into something where I want to help clean up the water and make it nicer for the local people and wildlife.”

Help for Heroes ‘so grateful’

The group’s help has been welcomed by the charity, which relies on donations for 75% of its funding.

Trevor Fudger, area fundraising manager with Help for Heroes, said: “We are so grateful to David for choosing to support us, especially as like all charities, our fundraising income has been hit and we need to raise essential funds to ensure we can keep supporting our wounded and sick veterans.”

More information on the Magnetic Fishing Devils can be found at their Facebook page or on their Youtube channel.