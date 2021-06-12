Perth Woman’s Collective to run ’empowering’ year-long events after securing funding

Perth Women’s Collective (PWC) is to run a 12-month programme of talks, workshops, film screenings and book groups after securing Lottery funding.

The events will take place once a month from July 2021 to June 2022 and are aimed at anyone who identifies as a woman or non-binary.

They will be free to attend and initially will be held online through Zoom, with potential in-person activity depending on Covid-19 restrictions.

The programme aims to provide spaces for conversation and learning around gender issues and to empower local women.

Founded in 2018, PWC has run on a voluntary basis without any funding. In August 2020, it was brought under the umbrella of new local charity Gender Equality Perth.

Organisers say the National Lottery funding will allow the Collective to now put on a “diverse and ambitious” programme to allow for further gender-based discourse.

Gender Equality Perth trustee and PWC founding member Rebecca McClune said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this funding from the National Lottery Community Fund.

“The award will enable Perth Women’s Collective to put on an exciting programme of events that has grown directly from the ideas and input of our members, gathered via a PWC community event last autumn.”

Expanding the conversation

Speakers in the event will include author Ajay Close and Perth-based photographer Cat Burton.

Meanwhile, film screenings, followed by discussions or Q&As, will offer a gendered perspective on a range of environmental, political and social issues.

It will also include two feminist book group events with the selected titles available to borrow for anyone interested in attending.

Gender Equality Perth trustee and PWC founding member Helen Reid said: “We are excited to expand on the conversation around gender equality that we have started over the past three years and we look forward to welcoming new members.

“We encourage anyone who is interested to look out for these events and join our Facebook community.”

Further information on the event’s programme can be found on the Perth Women’s Collective website.