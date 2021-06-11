Story corner to open in Crieff Community Garden amid efforts to get families outside

The Crieff Community Garden will launch a story corner on Saturday as part of efforts to get families outside.

The permanent feature will see visitors enjoying a much sought-after throne, plants named after stories, and themed signage.

Crieff locals pulled together to put everything into place for the benefit of the wider community.

Organisers hope it will encourage children and their families to spend more time outside as Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease.

Community spirit

Creiff’s community spirit shone in creating the story corner with locals working together to make it a reality.

Organiser Catriona Smith said: “A throne was requested by some regular child visitors so we put out a plea for funding and Fraser Deacon Joinery very kindly donated timber to build a throne.

“The throne was then designed and made by my dad Bill Smith.

“Craig Finlay donated lots of plants with story names such as Red Hobbit Rhododendron, Snow White Azalea, Snow White Nasturtiums, Little Dorrit sunflowers and so on.

“I then made some story signage with directional signs to the 100 Acre Wood, Wonderland and such like, together with decorative book ends and the Girl Guides painted bricks to look like books.”

She added: “We hope the story corner will attract schools and young families to come and enjoy a story together, have a picnic and explore the garden.”

Opening day activities

The corner’s opening day will provide numerous activities for families.

Catriona said: “The story telling corner will be a permanent feature in the garden.

“We hope to have some arts and crafts for children and a scavenger hunt, as well as some children’s short story readings.

“We would be grateful if people could bring some spare change to contribute to the garden so we may continue improving the garden and acting on peoples requests.

“It is also an opportunity for locals to meet our volunteers and find out how they can volunteer themselves.”

The opening day’s events will run between 11am and 2pm on Saturday and attendees do not require tickets on the day.