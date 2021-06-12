Former hospital site in Perth to be transformed into care home

The site of a former derelict hospital in Perth is to be transformed into a care home.

Multi-million pound plans to redevelop the land previously occupied by Hillside Hospital in Dundee Road have been approved by Perth and Kinross Council, despite objections relating to traffic congestion.

The major redevelopment plan includes a 77-bed, three-storey care home to meet the needs of the area’s growing older population.

There will also be a private communal garden in a central courtyard for residents with outdoor seating.

A second phase of the development includes 50 flats to be constructed at a later date.

Edinburgh-based company Westerwood hope to begin construction in 2022.

The venture will create 109 jobs and pump nearly £2 million into the economy each year.

During a public consultation, locals raised concerns that the new buildings would add to traffic problems in the area.

However, developers promised a new access point off Dundee Road and a 24-space car park would alleviate traffic issues.

The council has requested a staff travel plan to promote “sustainable methods of travel” and “reduce congestion”. Councillors also increased the parking capacity to 31 cars.

Some locals claim a car park will still not be enough. They warned that the development will have a “very damaging effect on the conservation area and surroundings”.

The second residential phase hopes to add another 77 parking spaces but Westerwood is yet to seek approval for this second phase of development.

Local controversy

Traffic worries surrounded the previous plans for the site submitted by Melford Developments in 2018. At the time, councillors said the road was often “close to gridlock” during peak periods.

Planning adviser Stuart Szylak commented on the concerns raised, saying: “A full assessment of the traffic impact relating to the development was carried out with full approval of the council.”

Plans submitted on behalf of Westerwood laid out hopes to create “a high-quality, sustainable development”.

This includes promoting biodiversity, minimising energy demand, and implementing a recycling strategy.

The Dundee Road location was previously home to the NHS-run Hillside Hospital. The facility as closed down in 1997. Several firms have submitted plans for the site over the years.

Hillside Hospital was demolished in 2007 when another construction company, Lorimer Homes, was granted planning permission for the site. They intended to build a 76-bed nursing home, five blocks of flats and two blocks of care units.

The site went back on the market after the company went bust.