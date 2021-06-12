Crannog Centre fire not suspicious at this stage, police say

Police Scotland have said there is “nothing to suggest” a devastating fire at the Scottish Crannog Centre in Perthshire was suspicious.

A spokesman for Police Scotland told The Courier that enquiries into the fire at the museum were ongoing.

Three fire appliances were mobilised to the blaze shortly before midnight on Friday.

Fire crews worked into the early hours to extinguish the “well developed fire”. No one was reported to have been injured in the fire.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a fire at the Crannog Centre at Loch Tay by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service around 11.50pm on Friday, 11 June.

Police probe into Crannog Centre fire underway

“Nobody was injured and enquiries will be carried out to establish the full circumstances, though there is nothing at present to suggest the fire is suspicious.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.12pm on Friday, June 12 to reports of a fire at the Scottish Crannog Centre in Kenmore, Perthshire.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and firefighters are working to extinguish a well developed fire.

“There are no reported casualties.”

Locals devastated by the incident have been sharing memories of recent visits to the centre, which opened to the public in 1997.

One historian praised it as one of the most important heritage sites in the world, whilst local MP Pete Wishart said it must be rebuilt.

“The Crannog Centre and the work it is has done is of international significance and importance and so much of this will be irredeemably lost.

“It is also just an incredibly fantastic visitor feature in Highland Perthshire.

“I hope that there is now a concerted effort to recreate the centre and I will be working with all those involved to ensure that this happens,” the MP told The Courier on Saturday.