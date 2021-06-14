Crannog Centre boss ‘overwhelmed’ by kindness as fundraiser hits £20k

The director of the Scottish Crannog Centre in Perthshire has thanked Scots for their kindness after a fire left part of the museum devastated.

The wooden structure was destroyed after a fire took hold on Friday night, with firefighters battling flames into the early hours.

Pictures and videos from the scene on Saturday showed that the roundhouse, a reconstruction of an Iron Age river-dwelling, had been completely destroyed.

Historians had praised the living museum for providing a unique insight into life in Iron Age Scotland.

Many locals and people across Scotland were saddened by the news and took to social media to share memories of recent visits to the museum.

A crowdfunder set up in response has now raised over £20,000, with kind-hearted Scots hoping to help the museum to re-establish itself.

725 people had helped raise nearly £21,000 by Monday afternoon, just over a day after the crowdfunder was set up.

Thanking people for their response, Mike Benson, director of the Scottish Crannog Centre, said the team had been ‘overwhelmed’ by messages of support and offers of help.

“It’s left me feeling small. The kindness has reduced me to tears,” he told The Courier on Monday.

Mr Benson said as well as cash donations people had been in touch to offer materials, and some had even volunteered to help rebuild the crannog.

He added: “Thank you for all the kindness and support we have received following the fire. If you would like to support us further, please donate via our Just Giving page.”

Speaking about why they donated, one person explained: “Absolutely devastated for you all. We love the Crannog Centre and all its rich history.

“So important for Perthshire. Wishing you all the best for re-building.”

A second person added: “We’re always talking about how brilliant the Crannog Centre is and the staff and volunteers who bring it to life.

“Sending hope and funds to help build a future for the Crannog Centre after this catastrophe.”

Crannog Centre fire a ‘distressing blow’

Nicholas Grant, Chair of Trustees, said: “This is a hugely distressing blow to all our friends, visitors, and members of the Trust who have so ably supported us in the past.

“But we are now even more determined to double-down on all our efforts in the development of the new Crannog Centre already in planning on the north shore of the loch at Dalerb.”