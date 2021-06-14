Scotland fans filled pubs across Tayside and Fife to see the national team compete in a major tournament for the first time in 23 years.

It was not the happy ending many had hoped for as Scotland lost 0-2 against Czech Republic.

Despite the poor result, spirits were high as pub owners enjoyed a “bit of normality”.

Perth’s Cherrybank Inn welcomed 200 socially distanced fans to cheer on Scotland.

The pre-match atmosphere grew throughout the day with fans in high spirits as kick-off approached.

But owner Scott Findlay admitted to not seeing a single moment of the game as the day panned out to be his busiest since before the pandemic.

The beer garden, offering distanced tables, had been fully booked days before and with large TV screens both in the lounge and balcony areas of the pub, fans could watch the game in both comfort and safety.

Despite the result not going Scotland’s way, Scott said the day had been so hectic he did not see a minute of the game.

“It’s just great to have a little normality back,” he said.

“The atmosphere has been amazing with everyone in good humour while the 15 staff I had on have been run off their feet.

“Everybody, be it businesses or customers, has been in the same boat during the pandemic, experiencing something we’ve never seen the like of before.

“The football has helped bring a little sense of normality back and it has been great, despite the result.

“We had a similar set up for St Johnstone’s Scottish Cup final and that went well so we’ve had a similar set up today and everyone has been brilliant.”

Scots’ eyes are now firmly focused on Friday and Scotland’s next match verses the auld enemy – England.

“It has not been our day today but Friday is going to be massive as we have a large screen being set up in the car park,” Scott added.

“It’s all ticketed and socially distanced and we expect to have double today’s turnout with around 400 expected.

“We’ll have around 40 staff on for that, which is going to be a huge event, not just for fans but for the licenced trade across Scotland, which is fantastic for everyone.

“I just hope Scotland can get a result.”

‘Glorious failure’

In Dundee Scotland’s result was branded a “glorious failure” by punters.

Eighty people had booked tables at 172 The Caird to watch the match.

Despite enjoying the pub atmosphere, fans’ spirits were dashed as the match dragged on.

Matthew Robertson, 23, from Newport was with six mates watching the much-anticipated match.

Matthew said: “That was so disappointing – it was a glorious failure.

“The performance was poor.

“We had hoped for so much better than that.”

Daisy Smith , 22, a student in Dundee, watched with friends.

She said: “I think we still have a lot to play for on Friday.

“I thought that was a good performance and gives me hope for Friday’s match.”

Caird owner Jimmy Marr said: “We had 80 bookings for this game and we are fully booked for Friday.

“It has taken a fair bit to organise in light of the pandemic but we are happy with how it has turned out.

“Everyone is behaving themselves and we are now looking forward to Friday – but this time hopefully with a better result.”