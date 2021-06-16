Crieff community members can now share their views on International Highland Games Centre

Members of the Crieff community can have their say on proposals to create an “iconic” Crieff International Highland Games Centre.

The Crieff Highland Gathering says the £1 million centre – to be located Crieff’s Market Park – will provide a base for the games in the town and will also be open to residents all year round.

Organisers have discussed proposals with local organisations and it is now the turn of residents themselves to share their views.

The centre comes as part of the Tay Cities Deal, a series of major investments in towns and cities across Tayside.

Residents’ views

Organisers say they had identified ways in which the centre could support community groups but the pandemic meant taking plans forward was put on hiatus.

Now the committee has opened up discussions to the wider community and encourage members of the public to share their thoughts either in person or online.

Chairperson of the Crieff Highland Gathering Anna McLean said: “Having consulted many local community organisations we feel that we have identified a potential facility which can become a hub for health, wellbeing and sport for our whole community to enjoy.

“The findings identify some key organisations who wish to call Market Park their new home and provide existing clubs based there, such as the Vale of Earn Football Club, with additional facilities to enable them to grow.

“We clearly see that we can provide for gaps in provision and will not compete with existing organisations as we take the project forward.”

She added: “Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic we did not feel it appropriate to share the findings with the wider community last year or move the project forward at that time.

“However, now that restrictions are being lifted, I am delighted to announce that we are progressing with our vision and want to hear from the community.”

Open all year for Crieff community

The Crieff Highland Gathering says the facilities will be inclusive of all ages and abilities.

Organisers say it will not duplicate current provision in the town and will instead complement and work in collaboration with current providers.

Ms McLean said: “It is our ambition to establish a unique home for the annual Gathering and international centre for Highland Games athletes, pipers, dancers, judges and officials – teaching all aspects of the traditional games.

“The facilities will also be open for the Crieff community throughout the year to increase community activity, improve health outcomes and social cohesion.”

Chair of the Scottish Highland Games Association Iain Watt said: “We support initiatives that help develop Highland Games while retaining traditions, so it’s great that Crieff may soon have a facility to train and inspire the competitors of the future, as well as enable current competitors to develop their skills.

“This has the potential to improve the quality of competition, make for more exciting events and help ensure the continuity of Scotland’s great games traditions.”

Anyone who wishes to share their views can contact Robin Strang on 07376 253747, email LetsTalkMarketPark@hotmail.com or leave comments on the Let’s Talk Market Park Facebook page.