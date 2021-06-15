Activities offered to Perth and Kinross youngsters after council receives £397k in funding

Perth and Kinross families will be offered a summer of play, thanks to almost £400,000 of Scottish Government funding.

The £397,000 will help youngsters and families most affected by the pandemic to get together through constructive activities such as sport, family fun and food.

It comes as part of efforts to help young people to improve their mental health as Scotland emerges from lockdown.

And young people will be asked what kind of activities they enjoy before the full programme is drawn up.

Perth and Kinross Council received the funding – a share of £20 million allocated to local authorities and groups across Scotland – to implement the scheme.

‘Range of activities’

The council says the funding will be used to offer youngsters the chance to take part in activities they can enjoy.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Education & Children’s Services welcomes its share of the £20 million Scottish Government funding for the ‘Summer of play’.

“The funding will be targeted to help provide a range of activities for children, young people and their families over the summer who have been most affected by the pandemic.

“We have planned a range of activities in partnership with different providers, who in turn have asked children and young people what kind of things they would most enjoy taking part in.

“These include a mix of sporting activities, social opportunities, outdoor activities, family fun and food activities as well as some packages for particular individuals or families. Transport costs associated with some of the activities will also be provided.”

Mental health

It is hoped the activities will help young people with their mental health.

It comes after one Perth and Kinross mental health charity saw a “marked increase” in the number of youngsters reaching out for support.

Jim Fairlie MSP, who represents Perthshire South and Kinross-shire, said: “It is great news that nearly £400,000 of it is coming to Perth & Kinross and I look forward to seeing the benefits of it here in my constituency.

“There is no doubt that the pandemic has hit many of our young folk particularly hard and investing in summer activities in this way is an important part of investing in their mental health.”

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Scotland’s children and young people have experienced significant disruption to all aspects of their lives as a result of Covid-19, including their wellbeing; education and social connections.

“They have told us that their mental health was a primary concern as a result of the pandemic and that they need a range of activity to help them reconnect with their peers and friends.”