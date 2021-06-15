Tuesday, June 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Crannog Centre announces re-opening just days after devastating blaze

By Katy Scott
June 15 2021, 4.42pm Updated: June 15 2021, 4.58pm
The Scottish Crannog Centre will reopen on Thursday after last week's blaze

The fire-hit Scottish Crannog Centre has announced it will re-open for guided tours on Thursday – less than a week since a devastating blaze.

The wooden roundhouse – created as a replica of an Iron Age water dwelling on Loch Tay – was consumed by flames late on Friday evening.

But staff at the Kenmore tourist attraction have rallied and have said they will be able to offer limited tours from Thursday, at a reduced price.

The crannog was destroyed.

Although the Crannog is a focal point for visitors, the centre also offers activities inspired by the Iron Age.

Centre director Mike Benson said: “We’ve changed the tour and reduced the price and we hope that people will still come and support us.

“Whenever you look at our reviews, although the Crannog is the reason people come, the reviews are always about engagement with the staff alongside doing the activities.

“So we’ve put those activities back on with a bit more and changed things.”

Staff with the Crannog before it was destroyed in the blaze.

When open on Thursday, the centre will offer activities focusing on textiles, woodwork, musical instruments, cooking, and puppet shows inspired by the Iron Age.

Artefacts from 2,500 years ago will still be on view as they were not affected by the fire.

Fundraiser

A fundraiser to help rebuild the Crannog has raised more than £32,000.

A trustee meeting will be held soon, when members will discuss how to use the cash.

scottish crannog centre

“Obviously it has been a stressful few days so we’re taking a breath before deciding how to move forward,” said Mike.

“It’s not the end of the story, it’s part of the story of the Crannog Centre.

“The support has been incredible and we’ve all been in tears from time to time.

“We want to get back to what we do best, which is telling this fantastic story of these folks from 2,500 years ago.

“We very much see ourselves as the Crannog community of today.”

Tickets for the Scottish Crannog Centre can be booked online.

Crannog Centre: Images show devastating impact of blaze

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier