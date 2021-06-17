Wear Green, Be Seen: Perth man fundraising for mental health charity after friends’ suicides

When Dale Burns lost friends to suicide, he felt he needed to do something to raise further awareness of mental health.

Now he is fundraising for mental health charity Lighthouse for Perth in memory of those he has lost.

He will walk laps of the city’s North Inch for four hours this month wearing green – Lighthouse for Perth’s colour – and is inviting anyone who is interested to join him.

Wear Green, Be Seen

Dale hopes to encourage anyone who needs support to reach out and has raised around £300 so far for Lighthouse for Perth.

He hopes Perth locals will Wear Green, Be Seen alongside him on his fundraising day.

He said: “Everyone has had a bad couple of years.

“I lost a couple of friends and I thought ‘I need to do something here’, so that’s why I’m doing this.

“I am trying to get everyone together to show no one needs to suffer in silence and we are all in this together.

“I’m also working alongside Lighthouse for Perth to try to raise money for this great charity.

“I would also like to ask for everyone that would like to help and get involved with this walk to wear a green t-shirt or an item of clothing.”

Lighthouse for Perth

The Lighthouse for Perth was set up by Tracy Swan following the death of her daughter Jodie Mcnab in 2013.

Jodie died after spending five days in a coma. The 22-year-old had been admitted to Murray Royal hospital just nine days before she died.

The charity provides crisis support for people at risk of suicide or self-harm.

Based at The Neuk in Perth city centre, it provides a safe place and listening services.

It holds events, such as its Recovery Week, as part of ongoing efforts to tackle stigma in talking about mental health.

Dale will walk around the North Inch between noon and 4pm on June 27 and people are invited to show up on the day.

Donations to the fundraiser can be made on his JustGiving page.

Anyone who needs mental health support can contact Lighthouse for Perth or call the Samaritans on 116 123