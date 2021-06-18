A Kinross-shire football club extended the hand of friendship to players from across the globe to mark Refugee Week.

The Kinross Colts FC – a community club with more than 400 players – held a seven-a-side tournament at their home ground, Donaldson Park in Milnathort, on Wednesday evening.

Their under-16s and under-17s players competed for the Friendship Cup against teams from Perth and Edinburgh consisting of boys from across the world who have settled in Scotland.

Organisers say they wanted to raise awareness of what young refugees had had to go through to reach safety.

Kinross Colts FC chairman Brian Kenny said: “We saw press coverage of the Football Welcomes Refugees initiative a few months ago and thought that, as a club, we should do something in Refugee Week to bring our kids together with kids from around the globe who have settled in Scotland.

“We decided to host a seven-a-side tournament with four teams competing for the Kinross-shire Friendship Cup and it’s been such a brilliant event, we can’t wait to do it all again next year.

“The kids loved every minute and the quality of football has been fantastic.”

Treasurer and trustee John Murray said: “Kinross is not the most diverse community and this is to raise awareness of what these kids have had to go through.

“It’s making the local kids aware that these kids have had to travel across the world to get to safety.”

Community efforts

The Kinross-shire community was praised for coming together to host the event.

Jim Fairlie MSP, who represents Perthshire South and Kinross-shire, attended the tournament and was delighted at the community’s efforts.

He said: “I am blown away by this brilliant example of a community working together to welcome these young new Scots through the game that Scotland gave to the world.

“Football really is a universal, uniting sport and it was a pleasure to be at this event. Well done to Kinross Colts for making it happen.”

Meanwhile, local businesses supported the event by providing food for the players.

Mr Kenny added: “We were looking for a little help with the cost of the event and have been overwhelmed by the support we’ve been given.

“John Cleisham at My Club Hub came forward to sponsor the event and pay for all of the food and drinks, Soccer Shop Direct, of Rosyth, donated the trophy and medals and Omar and Rafa at La Casanova Pizzeria in Kinross opened up especially to make the pizzas for the kids.

“We’re grateful to all of them for supporting what has been a great night for the club and for everyone involved.”

Refugee Week

In its 22nd year, Refugee Week is commemorated across the UK through art, cultural, sporting and educational events.

It began on Monday and will run until June 20.

It aims to empower people from different backgrounds to “connect beyond labels”, as well as provide greater understanding of refugees’ experiences.

Its vision is for refugees and asylum seekers “to be able to live safely within inclusive and resilient communities”.