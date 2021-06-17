Two arrested after break-in at ex-NATO spy base in Kinross

Two men have been arrested after a break-in at a former NATO satellite station at Balado in Kinross in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police Scotland said two men aged 50 and 40 were arrested after allegedly breaking into the former radar station at Balado, near Kinross.

Officers were said to have found the men hiding within one of the buildings at the site.

They said a number of items from within the facility were also recovered, and the vehicle allegedly used by the two accused was seized.

“Both were charged with relevant offences, and were released from custody on an undertaking to appear at Perth Sheriff Court at a later date,” a force spokesperson said.

The ex-NATO spy base, dubbed the ‘golf ball’ because of its unique shape, was shuttered in 2006 and went on sale in 2020 for £950,000.

RAF Balado Bridge opened in 1942 and operated as an airfield during the Second World War before eventually becoming an aircraft breakers yard.

Following decommissioning, part of the site was put to use as a NATO Communications Facility after it was opened by Princess Anne in 1985.

Early warning radar

It served as an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) early warning radar until it was shuttered in 2006.

The “golf ball” was an iconic site for revellers at T in the Park, which operated next to the base between 1997 and 2014.

The distinctive white dome is connected to an equipment building that has doors built to withstand a nuclear, biological or chemical attack.

The site is currently on the market from offers over £950,000.

A break-in January saw raiders cut 11,000-volt cables, with police estimating that thousands of pounds of damage was caused.