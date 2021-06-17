Perth Racecourse is entering the final furlong for preparations for this weekend’s “Braw Race Day”.

Organisers are expected to welcome hundreds back through the gates, for the first time since Covid-19 restrictions began to ease.

Racegoers have been snapping up tickets for Saturday’s event, with the Galileo Restaurant already sold out.

First public event in 21 months

Perth Racecourse chief executive Hazel Peplinski said there are still some tickets available for other areas.

It’s the second event to take place this month at the race course, following on from the bet365 Perth Gold Cup, which was enjoyed by a small number of annual members.

But this is the first time non-members will return since before the pandemic began.

Hazel said they are on track to hopefully welcome more members of the public for the remaining nine scheduled fixtures.

Despite some sense of normality returning, racegoers have been reminded that measures will be in place to adhere to social distancing rules.

Covid-19 protocols

“Park and Picnic Bubbles” have been introduced to help with social distancing.

This will see race-goers park in a designated area, have their own space away from other groups, and enjoy the races.

Hazel said: “The Park and Picnic Bubbles have been introduced whilst we are still in Level 1 as the safest way possible to enjoy a relaxing full day’s racing using our wide-open spaces and working to restricted capacities.

“Protocols still require us to socially distance and we ask all racegoers joining us to support us with full compliance in a responsible manner for the sake of everyone’s safety and so we can move forward as a venue as the restrictions potentially relax for the second half of our season.”

Tickets can be purchased on the Perth Racecourse website here .