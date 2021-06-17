Scottish Crannog Centre reopens to visitors after devastating fire

The Scottish Crannog Centre has partially reopened to visitors after a devastating fire over the weekend left many fearing for the iconic museum’s future.

Locals shared their sadness at the fire after it destroyed the reconstructed crannog, an Iron Age river-dwelling.

The museum collection survived the blaze, which left the unique wooden structure connected to it in ruins.

Historians had praised the living museum for providing a unique insight into life on the waterways of Iron Age Scotland.

Scottish Crannog Centre reopens

A number of visitors turned out to the centre on its first day of reopening and were welcomed by staff eager to show the collection.

Speaking as it reopened, Scottish Crannog Centre director Mike Benson said he hoped people would visit them and show their support.

We reported how Scots had rallied to support the centre, raising tens of thousands of pounds to help it to re-establish itself.

More than £41,000 has now been raised by 1,398 kind-hearted donors in response to the fire, with the money set to be used to help the centre rebuild.

Mike Benson said it has not yet been decided how the money will be used, but said discussions were underway to work this out.

He said previously staff had been “overwhelmed” by the kindness shown following the fire.

“It’s left me feeling small. The kindness has reduced me to tears,” he said.

A new crannog centre had already been planned on the north shore of the loch at Dalerb.