Police are investigating after a Perth landlord was attacked outside his own pub.

The pub owner was hit over the head with a bottle of whisky outside the Auld Hoose in the city’s South Street on Wednesday.

One witness said: “There was an altercation between the landlord and another man.

“It was a pretty painful-looking whack but I don’t think the landlord was too badly hurt.”

The landlord confirmed there had been an altercation but he declined to comment further.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 2.10pm on Wednesday June 16 2021, police received a report of the assault of a 49-year-old man at a premises on South Street in Perth.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”