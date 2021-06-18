Two people in Tayside have died after catching coronavirus.

One person in Dundee and one in Perth and Kinross died this week, according to new government figures released on Friday.

Both deaths were recorded on June 15, following recent positive coronavirus results.

It is the first Covid-linked death in Dundee for seven weeks and the first in Perth for four weeks.

It means that as of Friday a total of 7,690 people have died in Scotland after testing positive for the virus.

Nicola Sturgeon used her briefing on Friday to say that even as cases increase because of the new Delta variant, the link between the virus and ill-health had been weakened.

The First Minister said: “We know that a rise in case numbers today is not resulting in the same burden of illness as a similar rise in case numbers would have done last year, or even over Christmas.

“The reason for that is vaccination. Vaccinations hasn’t broken the link between cases and ill health, but it is weakening that link.”

It comes as Dundee continues to record the highest rate of cases in Scotland, with an infection rate per 100,000 almost triple the Scottish average.

Balgay, Baxter Park, Charleston and several other local areas in the city are listed as hotspots, with more than 400 cases per 100,000.

Some 473 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the week leading up to 15 June, giving the city a case rate of 316.8.

More than 2,000 staff and pupils at schools in Dundee have been forced to self-isolate because of close contact with people who tested positive.