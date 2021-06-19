‘Dancing brought me out of my shell’: Joy as Dance for Parkinson’s classes to resume

Dance for Parkinson’s classes which brought a Perthshire woman “out of her shell” are to restart on Monday.

Organised by Horsecross Arts, the classes first came to Perth in 2019 and have had a hugely positive impact on locals.

Sylvia Dewar of Forgandenny says the classes made her feel less alone and allowed her to have a laugh with other dancers.

‘Dancing brought me out of my shell’

Having been diagnosed with Parkinson’s ten years ago, Sylvia had no previous dance experience.

“Dancing brought me out of my shell,” she said.

“There is not much around for people with Parkinson’s, so when I found out about the dance class I thought I would give it a try.

“I enjoy the classes – the tutors are very exuberant and enthusiastic.

“It’s clear that they have had some training in the symptoms of Parkinson’s.

You realise that you are not the only one in the world with this.” Sylvia Dewar

“They put a lot of effort into teaching and involving everyone – some people are in wheelchairs, but they are all included.

“It is so worthwhile.”

She added: “Mixing with other people with the same condition makes you realise that you are not the only one in the world with this.

“It’s not about moaning, it’s about taking part in an activity together. It brings you up.

“We do laugh in the classes. We laugh at ourselves.”

Vital network

The classes will resume on Monday and will run until July 26. Classes will also run from August 16 until September 20 and will be held on Zoom due to the pandemic.

Creative Learning Co-Ordinator for Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre, Emma Neck said: “We know from the feedback our participants give that the Dance for Parkinson’s classes are not only of physical benefit, but they are a vital network for those with the condition and those close to them.

“Being able to share their experiences of living with Parkinson’s over a tea and biscuit after the class is just as important as the dancing itself and we plan to carry on that connection in the online version.

“However, nothing beats meeting up in the same room and we hope to welcome participants back into the venue as soon as guidelines permit.”

Dance for Parkinson’s places can be booked by contacting Emma on eneck@horsecross.co.uk or 07943 845097