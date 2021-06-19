Aberfeldy locals can learn more about sustainable travel as new community transport hub opens

Aberfeldy folk can borrow an electric bike or book a community lift, thanks to the opening of a new hub in the town.

The Upper Tay Community Transport Hub also gives information about public transport, cycling or walking in the area.

The service, which aims to reduce private car use, opened at the Square on Friday afternoon.

Its opening was marked with John Swinney MSP cutting the ribbon followed by a tour of the building.

The hub will offer locals a range of services, all of which promote sustainable travel.

Development Officer for Upper Tay Transport Emma Burtles said: “The community now has a place where everyone can go to get everything they need to know about transport in our area.

“You can loan an electric bike or book a community lift or find out about public transport or bus and car hire.

“You’ll also be able to discover more information and ways in which you can actively travel, including extensive cycling and walking information and inspiration.

“Staff and volunteers will be on hand to help and advise you about the different ways you can get around our beautiful Tay Valley area.”

Working together

The hub comes following numerous organisations and volunteers working together to plan and provide funding.

Chairperson of the Steering Group for the Upper Tay Transport Group, Cindy Brook said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Griffin and Calliachar Community Fund, the Lottery Community Fund, Perth and Kinross Council and Smarter Choices, Smarter Places, as well as all our fantastic volunteers.

“The opening of the hub is a testament to everyone’s efforts and the resilience with our community.”

Upper Tay Transport – the organisation behind the hub – is a community project that works to improve transport in the Aberfeldy area and to encourage sustainable travel.

It aims to reduce private car use while promoting use of public transport or shared travel.

The hub is open from 10am until 2pm on Monday to Friday.