Few fans will forget Scotland’s display against the ‘Auld Enemy’ on Friday evening.

But for Liam Henderson, the efforts of the national team against England came just hours into his young life at Ninewells Hospital.

Born just four hours before kick-off, he was able to get his first taste of success dressed in blue and white.

Steve Clarke’s men earned a vital point at Wembley to keep Scotland in with a chance of making it through the Euro 2020 group stage.

Liam’s parents, Ashleigh Bruce and Steven Henderson from Pitlochry, were delighted with the double celebration, as Liam appeared a little earlier than scheduled.

Ashleigh 24, was due to welcome her second child into the world on Monday, before a cancelled C-section appointment saw the tot’s arrival brought forward to match day.

Thankfully for Steven, Liam ensured he didn’t cause his father any additional stress ahead of the game against England, arriving in at a healthy 8lbs 5oz.

“He got to boogie with the rest of the Scotland fans,” Ashleigh said.

“We were scheduled to be going in on Monday but there was a cancellation on Friday.

“It was busy at Ninewells but we went down to theatre at around 3pm.

“Steven was joking about the match being just a few hours away and was also in his (Scotland) top on the ward.

“Thankfully Liam arrived at 4pm so all was well.

“Given the ongoing Covid-19 situation Steven had to leave the maternity ward at 6pm but I think he was glad to get out for the match.

“My mum managed to purchase a shirt the day before so Liam was also in his strip, just like his dad, before the game kicked off.”

Steven was keeping his family updated on the score, as Scotland had their chances to take all three points before the game finished 0-0.

Ashleigh added: “Steven, like many, was probably unsure of how the game was going to go.

“When Liam gets older he’ll realise himself that supporting the national team can be a rollercoaster.

“Our daughter Grace, two, was also watching the game at her grans so we were all behind the national team.

“It was a great day all around for us on the Friday.

“I got out on Saturday and was able to see the stories of the fans down in London picking up the litter and just everyone generally having a good time.”

Croatia game

The family are now poised to join the rest of the nation on Tuesday night, hoping Scotland can gain a victory against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia.

She added: “Hopefully Scotland can get a good result on Tuesday.

“As Liam gets older it will be a great talking point to remember on the day he was born.”