An arrest warrant has been issued for a Perth man who claimed his Covid vaccine had made him too sick to attend court, for the second time.

Robert Pawlicki is accused of making an unknown recording of a woman and threatening to release an intimate video online of her.

Pawlicki said he had a high fever following his second jab on Saturday and was unable to stand trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Prosecutor, fiscal depute Tina Dickie, pointed out the 51-year-old had given a similar reason for not attending at a previous hearing in April.

“When the case called at an intermediate diet on April 6, we were told the accused had had his Covid jab and was unwell as a result,” she said.

“So this is the same excuse as before.”

At the time, the Crown’s call for an arrest warrant was rejected.

Arrest warrant

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton said she had received an email from an interpreter about her client’s condition.

“He still has a high fever,” she said.

Pawlicki had not provided proof of his illness, or evidence he had had his vaccine, Ms Cullerton confirmed.

Sheriff Charles McNair discharged the trial and issued a warrant for Pawlicki’s arrest.

“It must have been perfectly obvious that he needed to have at least vouched the receipt of his vaccine appointment and he has failed to do so,” he said.

Pawlicki, of St Catherine’s Square, denies he made a video of a woman without her knowledge at a house in the city’s Newhouse Road in September 2019.

He is alleged to have told her he was going to put an “intimate” recording online, which was likely to cause her fear or alarm.

Pawlicki is also accused of acting in a threatening or abusive manner, repeatedly swearing and uttering threats towards the woman.

He denies all three charges.