A man accused of beating his father to death with a hammer at his home in Perth has been fully committed for trial.

Craig Nixon was remanded in custody following a second appearance at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday afternoon.

He is accused of murdering dad Ian Menzies at his property in Scott Street by repeatedly striking him on the head and body with a hammer, or similar weapon.

The 36-year-old is further accused of withdrawing money from Mr Menzies’ bank account, using his bank card, and fleeing to London in an effort to evade arrest.

It is alleged that Nixon murdered his dad on June 3 – five days before his body was discovered.

Nixon, whose address was listed as “no fixed abode” made no plea during the brief, private hearing before Sheriff Charles McNair.

He was remanded in custody. A date has yet to be set for his next court appearance.