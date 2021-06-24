Thursday, June 24th 2021 Show Links
Police search for driver who fled crash on A9 in Perthshire

By Amie Flett
June 24 2021, 8.54am Updated: June 24 2021, 10.21am
© SYSTEMPolice are attempting to trace the driver of a Tiguan involved in a crash.
Police are trying to trace a driver involved in a crash with a lorry on the A9 north of Luncarty.

The crash took place around 5.40am on Thursday between Bankfoot and Luncarty.

Police are currently searching for the driver of a Volkswagen Tiguan who fled from the scene of the crash.

Road cleared

It is understood there were no injuries and the affected stretch of the road has since been cleared.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers received a report of a crash involving a lorry and Tiguan which happened around 5.40am on A9 north of Luncarty.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the Tiguan, who made off from the scene.”

