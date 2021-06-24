Thirza Pupillo, Perth High School’s first female head teacher, is bidding farewell to pupils as she retires from teaching.

Her final day at the school was Thursday, however she will formally step aside in August.

She took the top job in 2016 after an impressive teaching career spanning three countries over a 35 year period.

Her retirement will see her return to her painting roots and spending some much-needed time with family.

Summing up her time at the Perthshire school, which has around 1,500 pupils, Mrs Pupillo, said: “I’m incredibly proud to have been the head teacher and also the first female head teacher of Perth High School.

“I’m incredibly proud of all the young people and all of their achievements in the time that I have been here.

“I’ve had the absolute pleasure of working with so many dedicated members of staff.”

Thirza qualified as an art and design teacher in 1986 where she went on to teach in Wiltshire and Oxford, in England.

She met her husband and moved to Foggia, Italy, for seven years, where she expanded on her impressive education career.

Her return to the UK saw her take up the position of assistant principal teacher of art and design in Tarbert, in the West of Scotland.

In 2013, she took on the role of head teacher at Pitlochry High School following nine years at Oban High School where she was principal teacher of art and design and then depute head teacher.

Her career, she says, has allowed her to work with pupils and staff from all walks of life and backgrounds.

Martin Shaw will replace Mrs Pupillo from August as the school looks to the future with the construction of a new £58.5 million building which is expected to open in 2024.

Mrs Pupillo praised the resilience of the pupils after school life was disrupted by Covid-19 and lockdown.

She said: “I feel like I’m leaving at the end of an era.

“We have faced so many challenges across the way. These are amazing and fantastic kids who have done so well throughout the years, particularly in the last 18 months with lockdown and coronavirus.

And it’s the last day! We’d like to thank our Headteacher Mrs Pupillo for all of her hard work over the past 5 years. We wish you a very happy and well deserved retirement!💙💛 pic.twitter.com/1XHqOb6USA — Perth High Head Team (@PHSHeadTeam) June 24, 2021

“I’m so proud of the achievements they have managed to have over these difficult, challenging times.

“It is an emotional time and I’m sad to say goodbye to everybody but at the same time I’m looking forward to retiring.

“I’m looking forward to spending time with family, which has been quite tricky over the past year.

“I know that the school will develop on and will be looking forward to the new building.

“It’s exciting times for the school and I’m hoping there will be a bit more of normality for everybody in August.”