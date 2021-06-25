A trial date has been set for a businessman charged with neglecting dozens of animals at an alleged dog breeding farm in Perthshire.

Daanyall Chowdhury, who runs a security firm in Manchester, is accused of failing to get proper treatment for dogs and cats at South Cairnies Farm Cottage, near Glenalmond and causing them psychological distress and unnecessary suffering.

The 28-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court in May and denied all charges.

The case called again on this week and a trial date previously set for next month, was rescheduled for November.

Chowdhury, whose address was given as Meldon Road, Manchester, did not appear in court for the latest hearing.

Animal welfare operation

The court previously heard 65 dogs were seized from the farm in October as part of an operation involving the Scottish SPCA.

Fiscal depute David Currie said some of the dogs were pregnant and had since given birth, bringing the total number of animals to more than 100.

Chowdhury faces allegations he exposed animals to loose electrical cables and unhygienic conditions and failed to provide them with adequate ventilation, light and water.

He has been handed an interim ban on keeping, dealing or transporting any animals “with the exception of any incidental contact” he may have as part of his employment.

The charges

It is alleged that, as a person responsible for animals, by act or omission he caused them unnecessary suffering by failing to provide adequate care or treatment and failing to get veterinary advice or treatment for health conditions.

According to court papers, the animals involved included a black and tan German Shepherd named Sophie – also known as Stacy – which had chronic skin disease, wounds between her toes, hair loss and overgrown nails.

It is further alleged another dog in his care, a female Spanish Mastiff-type dog called Dolly, suffered from dermatitis, eczema, an infected wound, hair loss and a matted coat.

Chowdhury is also accused of failing to get proper treatment for a Bengal cat called Bella or T, which had eye conditions, respiratory problems and neurological disease including severe ataxia.

It has since died, court papers state.

It is alleged six dogs – Vixen, Sky, Sheba, Simba, Lexi and Kilo – suffered orthopaedic conditions including degrees of dysplasia and dogs Vixen, Holland, Flame and Property had ear conditions.

Six dogs – named in court documents as Flame, Kilo, Nancy, Coco, Roxy and Diago – suffered dental diseases, such as fractured teeth, it is alleged.

Chowdhury is further accused of failing to treat 16 cats, including one which has died, which had ear mite infestations and conjunctivitis.

‘Suffering and distress’

The lengthiest charge he faces states between June 24, 2019 and October 28, 2020, he failed to take such steps as were reasonable in the circumstances to ensure the needs of 33 dogs, 17 puppies and 15 cats were met, by failing to provide them with an adequate environment.

It is alleged he exposed the animals to waste, loose and exposed electrical cables and garden debris hazards and failed to provide them with adequate resting areas, dry bedding and adequate shelter from the elements.

Prosecutors accuse Chowdhury of failing to provide some of the animals with adequate ventilation, light, hydration, nutrition.

Several animals were not properly segregated, it is claimed.

Chowdhury is accused of failing to allow them to “exhibit normal behaviour patterns” or provide them with an hygienic environment.

It is claimed he failed to protect a number of the animals from disease, such as zootonic pathogens, other health conditions and suffering including psychological distress.

It is alleged by prosecutors, between June 24 and October 28, last year, Chowdhury kept a breeding establishment for dogs at the farm which was not properly licensed.