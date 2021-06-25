Perth woman smashed serial abuser with statue to stop bite attack

A woman had to thump a serial abuser with a statue to try to release his grip when he bit her finger as she tried to protect her friend.

Brave Carina Moreira was pushed, kicked and bitten by Cameron Anderson as she stepped in to stop him beating up his girlfriend Abbie Carr.

Anderson, 27, attacked and injured both women and later told social workers he “felt nothing” when he was violent and abusive.

After his arrest, Anderson was freed on bail and within hours had defied an order to stay away from 19-year-old Miss Carr by going to her home.

He was found in her bed by police.

Despite boasting about feeling nothing when he beats up women, cowardly Anderson told Perth Sheriff Court he was “terrified” about being sent to prison.

‘I only hit you when I’m mad’

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson told the court Anderson and Miss Carr had been together for five years and had recently moved in together but the relationship had become “fraught”.

Anderson was confronted about messages on his phone and pushed Miss Carr to the ground, where she hit her head and thought she had broken her hand.

Vile bully Anderson told her: “You know I only hit you when I’m mad or you’re in my face.”

Miss Carr called her friend to come over and help and he attacked her, in turn.

Ms Wilkinson said: “He kicked out at her – striking her on the body with such force that she toppled over the end of the sofa, landing on a wooden table and breaking it.

“Miss Moreira continued to defend herself and the accused grabbed her by the hand and bit her index finger.

“He refused to let go so she picked up a wooden statue and hit him on the leg with it.”

The court was told Anderson was freed the following day and police were contacted at 1pm to check on Miss Carr’s welfare.

At 9.05 pm they arrived to find Anderson in her bed.

‘Beyond what was appropriate’

Solicitor Jamie Baxter, defending, said: “The incident just escalated and he accepts he was part of the reason for that and that he acted in a way he should not have.”

He said Anderson still partly blamed Miss Moreira for her role in the brawl but accepted that kicking and biting her “had gone beyond what was appropriate.”

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “The report makes very concerning reading. He advises that after being violent and abusive he feels nothing.

“The offences disclosed to the court are extremely concerning.

“It is indicated in the report that you are terrified by the prospect of a custodial sentence.

“However, I am narrowly persuaded to follow the recommendation of the report and impose a community disposal as a direct alternative.”

She placed him under supervision for two years and ordered him to carry out 250 hours unpaid work.

She also rejected Miss Carr’s views to impose a year-long non-harassment order for her protection.

Anderson, of Tay Street, Perth, admitted attacking and injuring both women in the Picture House Court, Blairgowrie, on May 4, then breaking bail the following day.