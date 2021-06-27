It’s full steam ahead as an exhibition on the history of Scottish rail travel arrives at Perth Museum and Art Gallery in time for the summer holidays.

Free show All Aboard! is filled with fun memorabilia and focuses on a revolutionary period in transportation history.

From a massive “portable” telephone, model engines and old signs to a recreation of a classic ticket office, the exhibition is sure to be a haven for travel enthusiasts.

Railways transformed travel and commerce in Scotland along with the fortunes of smaller communities. The show looks at the impact the age of steam had on the people of Perth and Kinross.

As tourism boomed, Perth soon became a gateway to many scenic towns and villages. Locals may even be surprised to find there was once a station located close to where they live.

‘True enthusiasts’

Spanning two rooms in the museum, All Aboard! brings together objects from public and private collections. Photographs and videos also give a glimpse into days gone by.

Collections officer Paul Adair says: “It has been a delight to bring these exhibitions together. Working with so many true enthusiasts who have given so freely of their time and expertise.

“We have drawn particularly from private collections and a number of individuals have been particularly generous and supportive.”

The first room in the exhibition is a themed display introducing how the railways originated and grew into something that impacted everybody’s lives in one way or another.

The second gallery features lines that are now lost, for example, North British Railway’s Glenfarg route. Signs from some of these stations will also be on show.

Tourism boom

Paul explains: “Towns such as Crieff and areas like the Trossachs and Highlands saw a boom in tourism and an impact on businesses and industry in the area.

“Hopefully people will be able to relate to a station that was quite close to where they live.

“We’ve also got a booking office recreated that’s based on Tullibardine, and some models from the Scottish Model Engineering Trust – one of which is moving.”

Old stories about long-lost railways lines have been gathered from members in partnership with Perth Theatre. These will feature as audio pieces as soon as they are ready.

Alyth Museum

To complement the show in Perth, Alyth Museum is looking at the role of railways in Strathmore, from Stanley Junction to Craigo.

This now lost line was the Caledonian Railway Company’s main line south linking Carlisle, Stirling, Perth and Aberdeen. Several branch lines served local communities, including Alyth and Coupar Angus.