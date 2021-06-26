Perth Post Office forced to turn away customers trying to collect vehicle forms

Residents in the Bridgend area of Perth who wish to collect vehicle road fund licences and forms are being turned away from their local Post Office with “monotonous regularity”.

The local branch does not issue the forms, even though postmaster Ian Morgan wants to.

This is despite the fact the service was recently upgraded to a Post Office+.

A petition has now been launched urging the Post Office to issue and renew vehicle road fund licenses and forms at the Bridgend branch to prevent locals having to travel elsewhere.

But the Post Office says the service is “already offered” at other branches.

Post Office reputation

Bridgend Post Office Postmaster Ian Morgan believes the issue is damaging to the Post Office reputation.

He said: “We have invested a lot of time and money in Bridgend Post Office.

“Customers who want to pick up D1, D2 and V62 forms or renew their car tax are being turned away with monotonous regularity, and it is not doing the Post Offices reputation any good.”

He added: “The upgrade allows us to provide a few more much-needed services to the local community.

“One of these could have been the Vehicle road Fund license and the supply of relevant forms.”

Bridgend community

The campaign has been backed by Liberal Democrat councillor for Perth City Centre Peter Barrett and MSP Willie Rennie.

Councillor Barrett said: “Since the closure of the Scone Post Office there isn’t the facility to renew road tax at a post office for communities this side of the Tay.

This means that there is nowhere convenient for Bridgend, Gannochy and Kinnoull in the Perth city centre ward but also further afield for residents in Scone Balbeggie and Burrelton, or Kinfauns St Madoes and the West Carse.

“The Bridgend Post Office is really important for footfall for the Main Street shops and viability of local businesses there.

The local community really value the Bridgend Post office.” Councillor Peter Barrett

“If people need to tax their car in person they are forced to have a longer journey or pay for city centre parking in they use the High Street Post office.”

He added: “The local community really value the Bridgend Post office. They were nominated to attend the Queen’s Garden Party for services to the community.

“I want them to enjoy every chance of success.”

Mr Rennie says he will be raising the issue and concerns with Post Office management.

In response to concerns, a Post Office spokesperson said: “We’re sorry that customers at our Bridgend branch are not able to complete Motor Vehicle Licence forms at this branch.

“We made this decision because the service is already offered by other nearby branches.”

Post Office closures

The complaints come after plans to axe nine Post Office counters at Spar stores across Tayside and Fife were announced.

Communities were urged to consider whether to continue shopping at the stores in response.

The closures affect Luncarty and Stanley communities, with Perth and Kinross Council’s SNP group leader Grant Laing, who represents the Strathtay ward, saying he can see the issue “getting worse in the future”.

It also affects six Post Offices in Fife and one in Dundee.