Frame Running Challenge: Perth and Fife para-athletes compete for first time since before pandemic

Two athletics clubs from Perth and Fife have come together for a frame running challenge event for their para-athletes.

The Perth Strathtay Harriers hosted the Pitreavie Frame Runners of Dunfermline at their athletics arena for some friendly competition.

The event was held as part of efforts to get members back into training as coronavirus restrictions are slowly eased.

Frame running enables athletes with limited or no walking ability to propel themselves independently using a three-wheeled running bike.

It has a saddle and a chest plate for support but no pedals.

Chairman of the Perth Strathtay Harriers Jim Hunter said: “These athletes are amongst some of the most vulnerable people we work with but their enthusiasm for the sport makes it so worthwhile.

“Lots of activity took place to make it happen safely, including great partnership work with the clubs and NHS staff.

“This restricted event was part of our programme to get our para-athletes back into safe, controlled competition after more than a year of no events taking place.

“Various sprint and middle distance races were available for the young people to take part in.

“The event was purely for fun with our friends from Pitreavie Frame Running. However when these athletes got on the track, their competitive drive made it a great event.

“Our young athletes were super excited just to get back to some fun competition.”

Perth Strathtay Harriers

The club supports people of all ages and abilities to participate in sport and encourages its athletes to reach their full potential.

Jim said: “Perth Strathtay Harriers welcomes participants who may never have walked unaided before and over the years have been fortunate produce some excellent athletes who compete on the national and international stage.

“One of our athletes is Matthew Doig from Luncarty and a pupil at Perth Grammar School who has won numerous national titles and has competed in European events with the best Frame Runners in the world.”

Further information on how to get involved with the club can be found on the Perth Strathtay Harriers website.