Weanspotting – Perthshire native Ewan McGregor welcomes first baby with new partner

Movie star and Perthshire native Ewan McGregor has welcomed his fifth child into the world, a baby boy called Laurie.

The child is the star’s first with his new partner Mary Winstead, who he first met on the set of FX’s Fargo five years ago.

A Crieff native

McGregor, who is best known for his roles as Mark Renton in Trainspotting and Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars, was born in Perth and raised in the nearby town of Crieff.

The mega-star spent most of his early years in Perthshire, attending Morrison’s Academy and working as a stagehand at Perth Theatre.

It is still unclear when the new baby will visit Scotland however, as the family currently divide their time between Los Angeles and London.

‘Welcome to the family little Laurie’

The new arrival was announced via a post on his big sister Clara’s Instagram page, with the caption reading: “Welcome to the world little brother congratulations to my Dad & Mary – this is the greatest gift.”

McGregor’s third daughter, Esther, added: “Welcome to the family little Laurie.”

As well as Clara Mathilde, 25, and Esther Rose, 19, McGregor has Jamyan, 20, and Anouk, 10, from his first marriage to production designer Eve Mavrakis.