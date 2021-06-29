Wednesday, June 30th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus & The Mearns

NHS Tayside ramps up Covid vaccine roll out as more drop-in clinics announced

By Amie Flett
June 29 2021, 3.11pm Updated: June 29 2021, 3.26pm
More vaccine drop-in clinics announced in Tayside.

More drop-in Covid vaccine clinics have been opened across Tayside this week for those aged over 18 to get vaccinated.

NHS Tayside have ramped up the vaccine roll out as more vaccination centres across Dundee, Angus, and Perth and Kinross have been introduced.

The health board are calling for anyone over the age of 18 who has not had an appointment for their first vaccine or anyone who received their first jab more than 8 weeks ago and does not have an appointment for their second to drop into the following clinics:

Dundee

Dundee Covid vaccine queue
People queuing outside the drop-in vaccine centre at Caird Hall last week.

Perth & Kinross

Angus

Booked appointments

Scheduled appointments for those aged 18-29 and for second doses will continue to run. Those with appointments are being asked to ensure they attend or reschedule if need be.

Appointment details can be check at NHS Inform here.

Anyone over 18 can now self-register for an appointment for their first vaccine here. 

Those who sign up will receive a text or email with details of their appointment which they can change if the time or location does not suit them.

NHS Tayside apologised for queues at the Covid vaccine clinics at Caird hall last week and said they “have reviewed the queue management system and have increased the number of vaccinators and support staff in place”.

NHS Tayside apologises for queues at Covid vaccine clinic after ‘huge demand’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]