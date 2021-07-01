Perth social care officer sacked for drink drive shame

A social care officer has been sacked for driving while she was nearly five times over the limit after downing a bottle of wine.

Marion McDiarmid was dismissed from her post with Perth and Kinross Council after she admitted drink driving in her Range Rover Evoque.

Perth Sheriff Court was told the incident was “calamitous” for her and that she had to suffer the embarrassment of being interviewed by her own ex-colleagues for pre-sentencing court reports.

McDiarmid was banned from driving for two years and placed under social work supervision for nine months.

‘A difficult road for her’

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “This has had a calamitous effect on her career-wise.

“Her employment was terminated by her employer.

“Community payback and supervision won’t be easy for her as it will be carried out by people she dealt with in her previous employment and she knew people she met for the report.

“It will be a difficult road for her but she recognises the steps she has to take.

“This came about following a domestic argument and then the consumption of alcohol.”

Strong smell of alcohol

When she was stopped, McDiarmid smelled strongly of alcohol and immediately confessed to police she had downed a bottle of wine before getting behind the wheel.

Fiscal depute Lisa Marshall told the court: “Police saw the accused driving a Range Rover Evoque.

“She was stopped due to the manner of her driving.

“She was drifting across the road.

“When police spoke to her they could smell alcohol.

“She told police she had consumed a bottle of wine.

“She was arrested and taken into police custody.”

‘No intention of driving until I’m better’

McDiarmid, 46, of Kintillo Place, Bridge of Earn, admitted driving under the influence on the A912 in Bridge of Earn on 19 March this year.

Her reading was 108/22 mics.

She told the court: “I’ve given my car away and revoked my licence.

“I’ve no intention of driving until I’m better.”

Sheriff Neil Bowie said: “It is no doubt a matter of considerable regret to find yourself in this position.

“Clearly the root of your troubles is a difficulty with alcohol.

“That presents itself as a danger to the public if you get behind the wheel.

“This was an extremely high reading.

“You were under a considerable level of intoxication.”