The development of 65 new council homes have now been completed at the former Glebe School in Scone.

The major £10.9 million development is the largest new council housing development the area has seen in several decades.

It is also the biggest build since Perth and Kinross Council began its multi-million-pound programme of house building in 2012.

The new housing includes 12 flats and 53 houses to rent.

The houses were built by the council’s construction partner CCG (Scotland) and was supported by funding from the Scottish Government.

The new housing estate is set to significantly increase the council’s affordable housing stock.

The housing will also target community needs for larger accommodation for families along with smaller flats and houses, with the aim to create a vibrant, mixed community.

Disability support

The development also includes four two-bedroom wheelchair accessible properties for those with disabled access needs.

All bottom floor flats have been made suitable for those with additional medical support needs with wet rooms installed for those with limited mobility to allow them to live independently.

Solar panels have been fitted to help drive down energy bills along with sprinkler systems for fire safety.

The council’s Housing and Communities Convener, Councillor Bob Brawn, said that the new development is set to enhance the lives of locals in the area.

He said: “This high-quality affordable housing will improve the lives of everyone who lives here and will address the accommodation needs of many different types of tenants.

“I’m especially delighted that there is accommodation for large and small families, as well as people with mobility issues and other supported needs.

“This is exactly the type of affordable housing for rent that is in demand here in Perth and Kinross.

“The completion of the Glebe development is a landmark in our affordable house building programme.”

Councillor Brawn said that cooperation with the Scone community made the development what it is today.

He added: “This ambitious project has utilised a previously unused site to deliver the biggest development since we re-started our house-building programme in 2012, and it is the largest build of new Perth & Kinross Council homes in decades.

“Before building began we consulted with the local Scone community about how they wanted the development to look, and what kind of housing they wanted to see on the site.

“This kind of approach is fundamental to the new Perth and Kinross offer, which will see the council work very closely with local people and communities to deliver the services that they want and need.”

Nature-friendly

The development has also been described as nature-friendly as bat and swift boxes have been built onto the homes along with the addition of ‘hedgehog highways’.

Gardens will include small holes linking into screen fencing around the ground level to allow for hedgehogs to roam freely and to access feeding and nesting areas.

Signs in each garden will alert residents of the importance of keeping the highways clear.

Green areas in the development will be connected through the planting of flowers, shrubs and trees, with a new community orchard planted to provide food for wildlife and the local community in years to come.

Vice Convener, Councillor Chris Ahern said: “As well as providing much-needed affordable housing for a wide range of different people, this development has been built with a sympathetic approach to the local landscape and environment.

“The homes are extremely energy efficient to reduce the carbon footprint of our tenants, and the inclusion of the bat and swift boxes, along with the hedgehog highways and the community orchard, will support species that are in decline to continue to live and thrive in the local area.”

John Baggley CCG director said: “We are delighted to have led the construction of Perth & Kinross Council’s largest affordable housing development since 2012.

“The project is one of seven to have been completed by CCG on behalf of the council since 2017, with our partnership delivering a significant legacy of much-needed, energy-efficient homes as well as creating employment opportunities, training and investment across the region.

“The completion of Glebe is an important milestone and we look forward to working with Perth & Kinross Council again in the near future.”

More developments are currently under the works with another major build set to be completed in summer at Huntingtower in Perth.