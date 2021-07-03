The Duke of Rothesay has sent a morale-boosting message to Highland Games organisers who face another blank summer calendar.

For the second year in succession the pandemic has decimated the traditional events which inject more than more than £25 million into the Scottish economy each year.

Braemar – the Royal family’s favourite – was cancelled in April for the second successive year.

Perth, scheduled for the end of August, is one of the latest to pull the plug on 2021.

They said: “We have held out for as long as possible in order to determine if staging the games was viable.

“However, given the many variables and uncertainty still surrounding events in August, we have decided to concentrate on producing a virtual games, which we have secured funding to do, rather than proceed with what could be a sub-standard event.”

Prince Charles, who is patron of the Scottish Highland Games Association governing body, has shared his sadness over the season wipe-out.

In the video message he said: “These events are absolutely pivotal to the identity of their communities and are a showcase for Scottish tradition.”

The widespread cancellations were described by him as a “source of great sadness.”

“They will leave a huge voids in many people’s lives.

“Let us look forward to that day when we can all be together to re-invigorate our Highland Games in 2022.”

One of the last Highland Games’ the Duke of Rothesay attended was a surprise August 2019 to help celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Glenisla gathering.

SHGA gratitude

SHGA chairman Iain Watt said: “For the second year we have a calendar that’s practically empty of Highland Games.

“It’s been really tough, especially for those small communities where games day brings everyone together, and for the athletes that haven’t been able to compete”.

“His Royal Highness has always been a great supporter of Highland Games and receiving this video message is tremendous for morale,” added Mr Watt.

“It’s reassuring for all the hard-working games organisers up and down Scotland that they haven’t been forgotten and better times are around the corner.

“Covid restrictions mean it’s extremely unlikely any Highland Games events will be able to run this summer.

“The costs and complexities of event- management require significantly more time and near normal attendee numbers to be viable.

“However, we’re hoping to have some virtual games and motivational events run before the end of the season.

“We’re also looking to re-issue our popular ‘Home Highland Games’ fun sheet which lets children have a go with safe, simple versions of events suitable for gardens or parks.”

Despite the problems of then pandemic, organisers of Crieff Highland Gathering are pressing ahead with their ambition plan for a £1 million highland games centre at Market Park.

The project is part of the Tay Cities Deal and the body is now asking for residents’ views on an idea which could support other community groups.