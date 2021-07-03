Pedestrian, 86, dies after being struck by lorry on A9 in Perthshire

Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian died when he was struck by a Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) on the A9.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway between Blair Atholl and Pitlochry, near to Killiecrankie, around 10.35pm on Friday July 2.

Part of the road was closed for more than six hours as a result.

Man died at scene

Emergency services attended however the 86-year-old died at the scene.

The road was closed while collision investigation work was carried out and re-opened around 4.50am this morning.

Sergeant Paul Taylor of Perth Road Policing said: “Our thoughts at this time are with the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life.

Public asked for information

“Our inquiries into the incident are continuing and I would ask anyone who saw what happened or who was driving in the area at the time, and has not yet spoken to officers, to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 4064 of July 2 2021.