Perthshire resurfacing works on the A85 delayed

Roadworks which were scheduled to start tonight in Perthshire have been cancelled at the last-minute.

BEAR Scotland made the announcement this afternoon ahead of works that were planned on the A85 east of Tibbermore.

Workers were expected to start from 7pm this evening, with road resurfacing works anticipated to conclude by Thursday morning along a 560 meter stretch of the road.

BEAR Scotland

A spokesman for BEAR Scotland advised the works have now been rescheduled due to “operational reasons”.

Work is now set to start on Thursday 22 July and won’t be completed until the following week on Wednesday 28 July.

BEAR Scotland confirmed a 10mph convoy system will remain in place when work starts later this month, on the A85 between Almondbank and the Tibbermore junction.

All works remain scheduled between 7pm and 7am when the 10mph convoy system will be in place, as a temporary 30mph system during daytime travel.

A85 resurfacing project

A spokesman added: “The project was due to begin tonight, Monday 5 July, however the improvements will now get underway on Thursday 22 July for four nights with all works due to be completed by 7am on Wednesday 28 July. No works are planned for Friday or Saturday nights.

“Traffic management will remain the same as originally planned, a 10mph convoy system will be in place between 7pm and 7am each night. All traffic management will be removed during the daytime.”