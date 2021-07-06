Perth vandal smashes car window but steals nothing

A Perth woman said she is “frustrated” and “disgusted” after a rogue vandal smashed her car’s rear window while she slept.

Shannon Cameron, a 20-year-old carer who recently moved to the city, discovered the damage on her blue Volkswagen when she left for work on Tuesday morning.

She said: “The last time I saw the car before it was damaged was last night.

“It’s all council parking around where I live and you have to pay, so instead I parked over on Stanley Crescent just a wee bit away.

“When I went out to drive to work today I saw the back window had been totally caved in.”

Nothing stolen

Nothing had been taken from the car, leading Shannon to believe the crime was not pre-mediated.

“They’ve just done it for the craic,” she said.

“Out of pure boredom.

“It’s frustrating, I work two jobs to pay for my flat and this car and somebody has gone and done this.

“They obviously don’t care about the consequences of what they’ve done.

“I’m a home carer and I work in Scone, so I need this car to drive up there and now I’m not able to.

“The first thing I did was call my work, then the police.

“I think it’s just horrible. I work hard for everything I have, I moved to Perth just under a year ago and this is what happens.

“Everyone in my family seems to be just as shocked as me.

“My parents don’t even live in Perth so it’s especially frustrating for them because they can’t come and help me with anything.”

Appeal for information

The 20-year-old is now warning neighbours and asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the police.

She added: “If anyone has CCTV, dashcams, anything like that, I would definitely appreciate them coming forward.

“I do have a dashcam but it only faces the front and it’s not motion activated, it has to be turned on with a button.

“I’ll definitely be getting one at the back after this.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report around 6.45am on Tuesday July 6 of a window damaged on a parked car.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”