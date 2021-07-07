‘Rogue trader’ spotted selling designer clothes and luxury watches from Perth Tesco car park

A man selling high-value watches and designer clothes was spotted in a Perth supermarket car park this week, offering one member of the public a £400 discount.

The man, calling himself Antonio, offered a member of the public three watches worth over £800 each alongside two designer jackets – all for £500.

After he was turned down he cut the price to just £100, which was again refused according to police.

The incident took place at Tesco on Edinburgh Road in Perth on July 6.

Locals were told by police the goods were likely to be counterfeit, and if purchased they risked being left with poor quality goods and no chance of a refund.

Claiming to have links to both Dundee and Perth, the man was described as aged between 50 and 60 and of large build with broad shoulders and dark hair.

‘If a deal seems too good to be true, it most probably is’

He also spoke with an accent, possibly Italian. He said he wanted to sell the goods as he was returning to Italy and did not want to pay customs charges on the items.

The man was said to have been selling the goods from his car, described only as a dark grey, medium to large car.

PC John Morrison of Police Scotland said: “It should be noted that it is highly likely that all of the items for sale were counterfeit and will be of poor quality.

“If approached by this male or anyone else using the same selling tactics, please remember, if a deal seems too good to be true, it most probably is and you will be left with poor quality goods with no chance of a refund.”

He added: “If you buy counterfeit goods, you’re helping the trader to break the law. The money you’ve spent ends up funding organised crime such as drug dealing.

Perth rogue traders warning

“You’re also contributing to job losses because genuine manufacturers are unable to match prices charged by rogue traders.

“Worst of all, you’re putting yourself at risk: some counterfeits can be dangerous to use and in some cases are made using toxic substances.

“If approached by this male please contact police on 101.”