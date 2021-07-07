Perth teenager Lily Douglas wins national award for courage

Inspirational Perth teenager Lily Douglas has won a Pride of Scotland Award for courage.

Lily was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma aged nine and has become an inspiration to many in her continued fight against the rare cancer.

The 13-year-old has been honoured as “teenager of courage” in the national awards.

Lily was named the winner on Wednesday, much to the delight of the teen and her family.

Her mum, Jane Douglas, said: “We are over the moon to be able announce that Lily has won the teenager of courage in the Pride of Scotland Awards.

“We knew for a couple of weeks and Lily had the most amazing surprise.”

Lily and her family were travelling to Edinburgh on Wednesday night for the red carpet awards ceremony.

The awards will be shown on STV on July 27 at 8pm.

Ewing’s sarcoma affects bones and the surrounding tissue.

Lily was one of only 50 children put on a clinical trial at the London Royal Marsden hospital late last year.

The trial programme is for children and young people with cancer that has relapsed or is not responding to other treatment.

In May delighted mum Jane said Lily’s cancer had responded to the new drug and the cancer is shrinking in her lungs and brain.

Charity events

Lily, who has spent a lot of time in hospital, has taken part in several public and charity events.

At Christmas she joined celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli for a Christmas cook-along in aid of Cancer Research.

Lily took part in a virtual cookery class with the Michelin-starred chef to launch this year’s Cancer Research UK for Children and Young People Star Awards.

First steps

In February Lily was inspired by Captain Tom Moore to take her first steps in six months.

Last year Captain Sir Tom Moore became a household name after the 100-year-old raised almost £33 million for NHS charities by walking 100 laps of his garden, but he died in February after testing positive for coronavirus.

After seeing videos of Captain Tom walking with his frame, Lily, 13, was determined to get walking on her own frame as well to raise some much-needed cash for the NHS.