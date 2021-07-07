‘They were all over the street’: Perth residents baffled as six police officers descend for false alarm

Confused residents of a Perth street watched as police swarmed a neighbouring house, only to discover it was a false alarm.

At least six police officers descended on Cromlix Road on Tuesday night, shortly after 10pm.

But after arriving en masse, following reports of a disturbance, it was found to be a “false call with good intent”.

A video taken by one resident shows at least six officers and three cars, however others have claimed as many as six cars arrived overall.

The clip, which was shared on a local Facebook group, also shows the officers moving around a building on the street in what seems to be a tactical fashion.

Police were ‘all over the street’

One witness said: “They were all over the street.

“There must have been five or six cars going about.”

Residents were later surprised to hear it had been a false alarm, given the heavy police presence.

One neighbour labelled the incident “a lot of carry on.”

He said: “I was lying on the couch when I got a text from someone I know asking what was happening on my street.

“I got up and saw what must have been at least four or five police cars on the street, there was a lot of noise and carry on.

“It didn’t seem like a false alarm to me.”

Police Scotland declined to comment on what prompted so many officers, saying only that they received a report of a disturbance which later turned out to be a “false call with good intent.”