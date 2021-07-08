Former Commando practised ‘ninja moves’ with nine-inch knife on Perthshire street

A former Commando caught with a large knife in the street has been shown mercy by a sheriff after claiming he was practising martial arts.

William Ferguson, 58, claimed he was carrying out ninja moves as part of his therapy for tackling the post traumatic stress he suffered as a Royal Marine.

Ferguson – who was spotted repeating the bizarre moves in the street after his court appearance – admitted having a weapon in the street in Scone, on April 1.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told Perth Sheriff Court: “It was 5.45 pm when two witnesses were in the living room of their property when they observed the accused out in the street.

“He was muttering to himself and shouting, but at no-one in particular.

“They saw that the accused was in possession of a knife.

“They described the blade as being about nine inches and it looked like a bread knife.

“He appeared to be pacing up and down the street doing martial arts moves.

“The police were contacted.”

Ninja moves are ‘therapy’

Solicitor Cheryl McKnight, defending, said: “The reason that he had a knife was that he was doing martial arts.

“He practices martial arts and has done for many years.

“It is a form of therapy for him that has been approved by his psychotherapist.

“He has post traumatic stress disorder having served a number of years in the special forces.

“That’s what he was doing and why he had a knife.

“There was reference to him mumbling.

“The reason for him speaking is that it is what he does for his martial arts.

“He was in the Royal Marine Commandos for five years and was medically discharged.

“He takes medication and his commitment to treating his PTSD is not in question.

“This has come from a very unfortunate incident.

“A financial penalty would be unusual, given the charge but he poses no imminent risk of harm to the public.

“When practising martial arts he has to be more mindful of where he is doing it.

“He is aware of the issues he has created.

“A lesson has certainly been learned for him.”

‘Unusual circumstances’

Sheriff Gillian Wade said: “Possession of a knife is something the courts take extremely seriously.

“It can cause distress and alarm to others who see someone with such an item.

“I have taken into consideration the quite unusual circumstances of this incident.

“I have taken into account your service, your discharge and the reasons for that and the consequences which have ensued from your service.

“The disposal will be quite unusual and you will be fined £1,000.”

Ferguson prompted laughter from a number of people waiting outside as he demonstrated a series of unconventional “ninja moves” in front of the court building.