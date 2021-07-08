Lewis Thorpe: Concern grows for missing Dunkeld teenager with links to England

Concern is said to be growing for missing Dunkeld teenager Lewis Thorpe, who was last seen on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old was seen in the Butterstone area at around 8:45pm on July 7, but is said to have links to the St Helens, Merseyside and Peterhead areas.

Police said he could have travelled to either of those areas as they urged anyone with information to come forward.

He is described as around 5ft 9in tall, of a slim build with short brown hair.

‘We are becoming increasingly concerned’

Before going missing, Lewis was seen wearing a black jumper and grey combat jogging trousers.

Inspector Gillian Thomson, of Tayside Response Policing, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Lewis and are seeking the public’s assistance to help trace him.

“Lewis has links to the St Helens, Merseyside and Peterhead areas and may have travelled to either of these locations.

“I would ask if anyone has any information surrounding Lewis’ whereabouts to come forward and speak to police.”

Police Scotland can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3462 of Wednesday, July 7, 2021.