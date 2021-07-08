Perth prisoner jailed for raging about missing hat flooded cell during costly tantrum

A Perth prisoner who trashed his cell, causing nearly £4,000 of flood damage, has been given extra time behind bars.

Louis Curtis bellowed, “objection!” during a video call at Perth Sheriff Court as he was imprisoned for another four months.

The 62-year-old was originally locked up in 2020 after a meltdown over a missing hat at a Fife nightclub.

While on remand, he flew into a tantrum and attacked fixtures and fittings inside his cell.

Curtis admitted pulling out wiring, ripping shelves from walls, damaging a cell door and sabotaging piping during the outburst on February 2, 2020.

It caused the room to fill with about an inch of water.

No tobacco blues

Perth Sheriff Court heard Curtis lost the plot because he did not have any tobacco.

Curtis, who represented himself at an earlier hearing, disputed that explanation and also said the £3,931 bill for the damage had been “exaggerated”.

“I didn’t destroy any electrical work,” he said.

“The walls are about three feet thick.”

Curtis, whose address was listed as the James Bank Hostel, Dunfermline, told the court he was remanded at the time after he went to a nightclub and someone stole his hat.

“The next thing, I’m arrested,” he said.

Costing the public purse

Sheriff Gillian Wade told Curtis: “This was a very disruptive offence committed in a custodial setting.

“The £4,000 to repair the damage will have to be paid from the public purse.”

After being handed another four months behind bars, Curtis stood up and shouted: “Objection”.

The video call was then disconnected.

Curtis was jailed for 12 months for the incident at the Life Nightclub, in the Kirkgate.

He was found guilty of shouting, swearing and acting in an aggressive manner following a trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

The trial heard he was arrested by officers investigate reports of a disturbance at the nightspot.

He then became abusive towards officers at Dunfermline police station.

The court was shown a video of his 25-minute rant, which was captured on CCTV.

During the trial, Curtis, who represented himself, applauded his rants and was warned to stop.