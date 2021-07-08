Perthshire football team investigating footage of pro-IRA singing at social club

A Perthshire football team has launched an investigation after a video of sectarian singing at its social club emerged on social media.

Footage at Luncarty FC’s social club shows a group of people singing about the Irish Republican Army (IRA) to the tune of Daniel Boone’s “Beautiful Sunday”.

The 12-second video was posted to Twitter on Saturday, the same day as Luncarty Junior Football Club played against Glasgow side St Roch’s.

The crowd can be heard singing “Oh, oh, oh, it’s the republican army.

“It’s the I, I, I, IRA”

The tweet, which was posted at 7:57pm on Saturday, tagged the Luncarty Football Club and Police Scotland.

The tweet read: “IRA support Luncarty social club today from @StRochsJuniors @ScottishFA @scottishjuniors @JohnSwinney.

“Shocking.”

The tweet tagged the Scottish Football Association and the Scottish Juniors Football Association, however neither Luncarty JFC or St Rochs JFC are members of the Scottish Juniors FA league.

Internal investigation

Luncarty FC said in a statement they are aware of the video and the club is carrying out an internal investigation.

However, the spokesman stressed that nobody associated with the Luncarty FC was involved in the video.

The statement said: “Luncarty were made aware of the video on social media after Saturday.

“The club is carrying out an internal investigation but we are satisfied from the video footage that no representative from our playing staff, committee or supporters are involved.”

‘We strongly condemn the actions’

Luncarty FC said that the content of the video does not represent the football club’s values.

The spokeman said: “The footage does not align with the values of Luncarty FC, which is a community and family club and we strongly condemn the actions on display in the video.

“The footage is also not representative of the majority of supporters who attended both games.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed the matter has not been reported to police.

St Roch’s FC has been approached for comment.