Second man charged after alleged serious assault in Crieff

A second man has been charged in connection with an alleged assault in Crieff.

It was alleged a 36-year-old man had been seriously assaulted on Leadenflower Court in Crieff following a disturbance at around 10.20pm on Friday, July 2.

Investigators had appealed for information about the incident, and later announced a 40-year-old man had been arrested.

Police have now confirmed a second man, aged 32, has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

The alleged attack was initially said to have involved a group of predominantly teenage boys.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A second man, 32, has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault which occurred near to Leadenflower Court in Crieff.

“The incident happened during the evening of Friday July 2, 2021.

“A 40-year-old man has already been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”