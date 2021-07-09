Five more St Johnstone fans banned over allegations of violent disturbance at McDiarmid Park

Another group of St Johnstone fans has been banned from upcoming matches following allegations they were involved in violence outside McDiarmid Park.

The supporters are accused of hurling flares, smoke bombs and glass bottles at police and security staff after the Saints’ historic Scottish Cup win on May 22.

Prosecutors claim security officer Margaret McKenna was struck by a firework during the chaos.

At Perth Sheriff Court on Friday, five men – all from Perth – denied their involvement in the incident.

They were ordered not to attend any St Johnstone games, home or away, until their cases are dealt with by the court.

‘Disorderly crowd’

David McGranaghan, 21, of Thistle Place; Anthony Green, 42, of Ethel Moorhead Place; Aiden Edwards, 21, of Weavers Well Crescent; Ronan Rattray, 22, of Lickley Court and Kenzie Harvey, 21, of Goodlyburn Place all appeared separately, facing a similar charge.

It is alleged they behaved in a threatening or abusive manner which was likely to cause fear or alarm, by being part of a “disorderly crowd.”

They are accused of shouting, swearing and throwing flares, smoke bombs and other pyrotechnics at police officers and security staff working at the stadium.

The men are further accused of forcing their way through a perimeter gate, and then kicking down a temporary security fence.

It is alleged they threw a number of glass bottles at police and security officers, and kicked a lit firework towards police.

They face an alternative, similarly-worded breach of the peace charge.

All pled not guilty and trial dates were set between December and February.

Bail condition challenged

Only two men – McGranahan and Rattray – challenged the bail condition forbidding them from attending St Johnstone games.

An agent for both men argued it was not necessary.

Sheriff William Wood disagreed.

He told McGranahan: “Despite the fact that you are innocent until proved otherwise, this is a serious charge and it is an allegation of public disorder.”

Four other men appeared in court last week facing similar allegations, in connection with the same event.

An arrest warrant was issued for a 10th man who faces the same charge.

Evan Punton, 20, of Glentilt Terrace, did not appear at court on Friday.

The alleged disturbance happened after St Johnstone beat Hibs 1-0 to win the Scottish Cup.

It was the second trophy in less than three months for the Perth side after they won the Betfred League Cup, triumphing over Livingston in February.