Perthshire canoe club paddles entire length of Tay for Mary’s Meals

A Perthshire canoe club has paddled the entire length of the Tay in aid of Mary’s Meals.

The Strathallan Canoe Club has raised more than £1,200 for the charity so far, smashing its original target of £500.

Members of the club – aged from eight to those in their sixties – took on the 85-mile challenge, which concluded on Monday in Dundee.

Canoeing challenge

Participants worked together to complete the of canoeing using 25 boats.

The club’s members usually go abroad each summer but Covid-19 restrictions forced them to reconsider what they should do this year.

Head coach Jane Gibson said: “Normally in the summer we go abroad, usually to France.

“But for the past two years, this has been impossible so someone suggested we go on an expedition.

“One of our members has cancer so we asked her which charity she wanted us to support and she suggested Mary’s Meals.”

The club completed the challenge in different stretches over a four-day period.

Jane added: “We wanted to build up relationships and do something together outdoors.”

Mary’s Meals

Mary’s Meals supports children in 19 countries around the world including Benin, Niger, Haiti, Lebanon and Romania.

It provides one daily meal for children at school, costing just under £16 to feed a child for a whole school year.

Donations to the Strathallan Canoe Club can be made on its fundraising page.