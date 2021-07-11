Sunday, July 11th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Police appeal after an alleged incident at Bridge of Earn playground

By Neil Henderson
July 11 2021, 11.22am Updated: July 11 2021, 3.52pm
© Supplied by Police ScotlandPolice are investigating the alleged incident at a Perth playground.
Police are investigating the alleged incident at a Perth playground.

Police are appealing for witnesses after an alleged incident at a playground in Bridge of Earn.

The incident happened at around 4.40pm on Thursday, July 1 at Balmanno Park playground in the town.

A male is reported to have exited a vehicle and approached two women who were sitting on the bench whilst their children were playing.

The individual is then alleged to have shouted and swore at them.

He is also alleged to have pushed a child.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The child did not sustain any injuries as a result.

“However we are looking for any witnesses who can help us with the enquiries.

“Anyone may of witnessed the incident is urged to call 101 quoting incident reference CR/018600/21.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier