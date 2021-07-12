New leadership for Blairgowrie Rotary Club as president Phil takes the helm

Members of Blairgowrie Rotary Club tuned in to see its outgoing president hand over to his successor.

At an outdoor meeting, Bob Ellis handed the reins to Phil Seymour before giving his valedictory address to the full club on Zoom.

Despite challenges brought on by the pandemic, the club has had a successful year.

Members have continued meeting weekly online and were even joined by rotary clubs from overseas.

Jennifer Sommerville of Blairgowrie Rotary Club said: “Because of the pandemic Bob is the first president who has not chaired a face-to-face club meeting.

“But the weekly Zoom meetings have expanded our horizons, and included joint meetings with Rotary clubs in India and Arizona.

“Despite Covid, we managed to plant purple crocus corms, host two charity golf days, run a charity shop for a week, take part in two community litter picks and run our primary school quiz online.”

She added: “Throughout the pandemic we have supported local care homes and community groups and projects in Blairgowrie and the surrounding district, as well as national and international charities.”

Mr Seymour has taken the lead ahead of an exciting year for the club, which will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2022.

Members plan to commemorate the milestone with a series of events throughout the year.