Tuesday, July 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Scotrail trains cancelled due to disruption in Gleneagles

By Katy Scott
July 12 2021, 7.51pm Updated: July 12 2021, 7.52pm
© Suppliedscotrail delays aberdeen

Trains from Inverness and Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street have been cancelled due to disruption in Gleneagles.

At 6.45pm, Scotrail reported that a freight train broke down at Gleneagles.

The driver was unable to fix the issue and a rescue train was dispatched to assist with the fault.

As a result, all services between Aberdeen and Glasgow Queen Street as well as Inverness and Glasgow Queen Street are being revised, cancelled or terminated at Perth.

Cross-country delays

Currently two trains have been delayed due to the breakdown.

All stations between Perth and Stirling temporarily cannot be served. Scotrail has requested replacement buses to run a shuttle service between Perth and Stirling for.

A coach at Perth is expected at 8.30pm, with two others still to be confirmed.

Three buses were due to leave from Stirling at 7.45pm, 7.55pm and 8.15pm to help with delays.

Affected passengers have been encouraged to travel later in the evening once the issue is resolved, or via Edinburgh for Aberdeen and Inverness services.

The Scotrail disruption is expected to last until 8.30pm.

Travellers can access journey information including details of any ongoing incidents via Scotrail’s Twitter or website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier